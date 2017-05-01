Nova Scotia Election: Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley candidates

Quick take: Larry Harrison is the Progressive Conservative incumbent in Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley. The riding is been a longtime PC stronghold, with the exception of the 2009 NDP sweep.

Candidates

Liberal: Matthew Rushton has worked for the past two decades in the aviation field, including management and airport security. He also was a municipal councillor for the Town of Stewiacke.

Progressive Conservative: Harrison was first elected in 2013. Harrison took the seat originally held for one term by now-NDP Leader Gary Burrill. Even after his election, Harrison holds several roles in his community of Brookfield, N.S., including chaplain of the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. He also served as grand chaplain for Nova Scotia.

NDP: Janet Moulton is a retired instructor at the Nova Scotia Community College.

Riding background

History: Harrison regained the riding for the Progressive Conservatives in 2013, after the seat was lost to the NDP for the first time in decades. He won with 42.27 per cent of the vote. With the exception of Burrill’s win in the 2009 election, constituents have elected a PC MLA in every election since 1978.

Boundaries: The riding stretches across the southern half of Colchester County — with the exception of the Truro area — and the Musquodoboit Valley. It includes Middle and Upper Musquodoboit, Shubenacadie, Stewiacke, Brookfield and Hilden.

Demographics: Many people in this area commute into Halifax, though the region is known for farming, lumber, manufacturing and some greenhouse operations. It also is known for Mastedon Ridge and Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.