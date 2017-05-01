Nova Scotia Election: Clare-Digby candidates

Quick take: Gordon Wilson is the Liberal incumbent in the riding. It’s historically a Liberal stronghold.

Candidates

Liberal: Wilson was first elected in 2013. He was a backbencher under the Liberal government. Prior to his election, he worked with the provincial natural resources department and was deputy chief administrative officer of the Municipality of Digby.

Progressive Conservative: Norman Cormier is the candidate.

NDP: Harold Neil is a helicopter pilot and firefighter with the natural resources department.

Riding background

History: Wilson won the riding for the Liberals with 54.68 per cent of the vote in 2013. The riding has elected Liberal MLAs since 2003. The riding includes the former riding of Clare which was a protected Acadian riding until 2012. In January, the appeal court ruled that the process that led to the riding’s dissolution was unconstitutional. Despite that, Premier Stephen McNeil said another election under the same boundaries is “legitimate.”

Boundaries: Clare-Digby is a remote riding along the Bay of Fundy. The riding includes the towns of Digby, Meteghan, Saulnierville, part of the Bear River First Nation, and the Tobeatic Wilderness Area.

Demographics: The rural riding is supported by fishing, boatbuilding, and forestry industries. It also includes the province’s only French-language university —Université Sainte-Anne.