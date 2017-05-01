Nova Scotia Election: Argyle-Barrington candidates

Quick take: Longtime MLA Chris d’Entremont is the Progressive Conservative incumbent for the riding. This is his second time running against someone with the same last name.

Candidates

Liberal: Louis d’Entremont is a lawyer in Yarmouth County and a former school board member. He is president of the West Nova Liberal Association, the Highland Gun Club, and the Shelburne County Fish and Game Association.

Progressive Conservative: Chris d’Entremont has represented the area since 2003. He was the opposition house leader for the Progressive Conservatives and has held several cabinet positions under Tory governments.

NDP: Greg Foster is a fisherman and former municipal councillor in Argyle. He ran for the NDP in the last federal election in the riding of West Nova, he placed third.

Riding background

History: Chris d’Entremont won the riding in 2013 with 54.69 per cent of the vote. The riding includes the former protected riding of Argyle which was a protected Acadian riding until 2012. In January, an appeal court ruled that the process that led to the riding’s dissolution was unconstitutional. Despite that Premier Stephen McNeil said another election under the same boundaries is “legitimate.”

Boundaries: The riding includes the southernmost tip of Nova Scotia – Cape Sable Island – and part of the Tobeatic Wilderness Area. It includes several small coastal communities such as Wedgeport, Argyle and Pubnico.

Demographics: Argyle-Barrington has a large Acadian population. It is a rural riding with fishing, manufacturing, and the service sector as its main industries.