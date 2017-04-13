4 girls charged with arson after playground fire in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Four girls have been charged with arson after a playground set fire in Winnipeg’s Harbourview Park earlier this week.

Police were called for reports of a pirate-themed play structure on fire at 1867 Springfield Rd., on Monday at 11 p.m. Crews arrived to see the play structure on fire.

When crews arrived the structure was engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries but the blaze caused around $350,000 in damage.

Due to numerous tips, four suspects were identified and arrested, police said.

Three 12-year-old girls and one 13-year-old girl are facing arson charges.

They have been released on a promise to appear.