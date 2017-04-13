Fatal crash closes Highway 2 north of Edmonton

A fatal collision closed a section of Highway 2 north of Edmonton on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 2 and Township Road 750 before 9 a.m.
In a news release, RCMP said the crash had forced the closure of northbound and southbound Highway 2.
Police are requesting drivers avoid the area.
The collision remains under investigation and further details will be released when available.
