Olimpia FC heading to Canadian Futsal Championship

If you take soccer, shrink the ball and the playing surface and bring it inside, you get futsal.

Indoor soccer’s kissing cousin is still relatively unknown in this part of the world, but Saskatoon’s own Olimpia FC is doing their best to change that.

They’re set to become the first team from Saskatchewan to compete at the Canadian Futsal Championship.

It’s a three-team event with Olimpia FC going up against the Ontario and Quebec champions.

But winning isn’t the only goal for the Saskatoon squad. They’re hoping to lay the groundwork for future success.

“Just to get Saskatchewan on the map before a lot of the other provinces out at nationals is definitely good and I think it’s good for the province,” Olimpia FC player Jay Tomchuk said.

“For us, it’s about providing an opportunity and leaving a legacy and showcasing that you know what, if I’m a young player, there is this avenue that I can strive for and play at the national,” Olimpia FC player Jerson Barandica-Hamilton added.

The tournament takes place April 21-23 in Kingston, Ont.