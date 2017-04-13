Former Halton region public works manager facing fraud charges

A former public works manager with Halton region and two other people are facing fraud charges after a lengthy investigation.

Police say Halton region was defrauded of approximately $770,000 when contracts were improperly awarded to a Hamilton-based company.

Investigators say a 55-year-old Mississauga man came to their attention after arresting former employee, David Ohashi, for similar offences.

Nicolas Rewa, who worked for Halton Region for 17 years, and former Sirron Systems Inc. employee, David Norris, face multiple charges including fraud over $5,000 and municipal corruption.

Rewa’s wife, Marion, has also been charged with fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused are scheduled to appear in Milton Provincial Court on May 9.