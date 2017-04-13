Crews investigating possible tornado in Thamesford, northeast of London
Environment Canada is trying to determine whether damage done to a barn northeast of London was caused by a small tornado.
A line of thunderstorms rolled through the area on Tuesday and officials say the barn’s roof was torn off.
A team of investigators from Western University is surveying the damage in Thamesford and will be reporting back to Environment Canada. The crew will be examining the impact to the roof of the barn, downed trees, and some power poles.
Severe weather meteorologist Peter Kimbell says the region has seen worse in the past.
“It certainly is an early start to the season, typically it doesn’t begin until May, but we have seen storms before in April,” he said.
Kimbell admits the information on the conditions is still being reviewed.
“[It was] particularly intense for a little while, on radar it did seem to resemble a super cell briefly,” he said.
Last year, a tornado was observed on March 16 in Clifford, northwest of Kitchener.
