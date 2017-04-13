The Morning Show – Thursday, April 13th, 2017

Hey! Didn’t catch AM640’s The Morning Show? Here are today’s show highlights:

The Morning Show catches up with John Tory

The mayor joins the show this morning to discuss many issues including the housing meeting, the Toronto Star Oxford allegations, and the Leafs!

United Airlines taking parody website Untied.com to court

Jeremy Cooperstock is no stranger when it comes to poking fun at United Airlines, and now he’s being dragged to court over his parody site. He joins the show to tell his story.

Canada expecting marijuana legislation from Ottawa today

Marijuana legislation is on the way from Ottawa today. Our Cheif Political Correspondant David joins to discuss what to expect.

Mississauga will be the first Canadian city to have ‘virtual campus’ through Eduroam

Shawn Slack is the Director of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer for the City of Mississauga. He joins the show to explain what this is, and what it means for Canada.

