Hurricanes lose game four OT thriller to Tigers, series tied at two

On a night where their goaltender did everything humanly possible to keep them in it, the Lethbridge Hurricanes couldn’t generate enough offence to beat the Medicine Hat Tigers. In game four of the best of seven series the Tigers dominated the ‘Canes right from puck drop, outshooting Lethbridge 59-30. The ‘Canes were able to get it to overtime, but the Tigers won game four 3-2 to tie the series at two.

“It’s the urgency. When we’ve wanted it and been playing hard we’ve been playing well,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “I thought you saw tonight that the team playing from behind wanted it more than we did.”

Hurricanes forward Giorgio Estephan opened the scoring midway through the first when he buried a loose puck in the slot. The tally was Estephan’s 8th of the post season, tied for most in the WHL.

The ‘Canes only managed seven shots on goal in the first period, but led 2-0 through 20 minutes. In the second the Tigers finally broke through the brick wall Goalie Stuart Skinner was forming in the Hurricanes net. Tigers forward Chad Butcher backhanded a carom off the end boards past Skinner to cut the lead to 2-1. Medicine Hat continued to pepper Skinner in the third period, but the ‘Canes net-minder kept turning them away. The Tigers were relentless though, and with seven minutes remaining Max Gerlach beat Skinner on the power play to force overtime.

In the extra session the Tigers ended it when John Dahlstrom hammered a one-timer past Skinner to give the Tigers a 3-2 win.

“I think we definitely got away from our game tonight,” Hurricanes Forward Giorgio Estephan said. “It’s something we shouldn’t have let happen, but it happens. We just need to reset now.”

Game four never would have been a game if it wasn’t for the heroics of ‘Canes goaltender Stuart Skinner.

“He was spectacular tonight,” Estephan said. “Everyone in the building saw it. Everyone at home saw it. He was lights out tonight, and gave us a chance. He was always there to backstop us.”

It was an eerily similar performance to what the Hurricanes displayed in a game one loss earlier in the series. The ‘Canes hope the shaky play doesn’t carry over into game five.

“I know it may not have been our best game,” Skinner said. “I think we just need to put this in the past and calm down. We need to realize it’s the best of three now going to Medicine Hat. So we need to get excited for that.”

Game five of the best of seven series is on Friday at 7: 30 p.m. in Medicine Hat.