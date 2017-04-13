Kelowna Rockets roar back to win game 4

After losing 4-2 Tuesday night to the Portland Winterhawks, the Kelowna Rockets played like winners again Wednesday.

The Rockets are up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after beating the Winterhawks 7-2.

Carsen Twarynski opened scoring at 1:48 of the first period, a goal that Portland unsuccessfully challenged because they believed there was interference in their crease.

Reid Gardiner opened the second period with a pair of power play goals.

The Winterhawks responded on a power play, making it 3-1.

Related Kelowna Rockets lose to Portland Winterhawks

As the second period continued, Nick Merkley was knocked down into the Winterhawks crease by Portland’s Shaun Dosanjh, prompting a penalty shot. Merkley’s successful shot made it 4-1 for Kelowna.

Calvin Thurkauf added two more goals into the second period for Kelowna.

In the final minutes of the third, Portland scored on a power play to make it 6-2.

But Kelowna would have the last word.

Rodney Southam scored at 18:45 of the third period while the Rockets were short handed to make the final score 7-2.

The Rockets out shot the Winterhawks 40-37.

While Kelowna was 2/3 on the power plays, Portland was 2/5.

The Rockets are back on the bus to return to the Okanagan. They host the Winterhawks Friday night for game six.