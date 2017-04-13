North Carolina politician compares Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler

A North Carolina legislator used his Facebook campaign page on Wednesday to compare President Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler.

Cabarrus County Republican Rep. Larry Pittman posted the comment in response to a torrent of criticism over legislation he and two others sponsored in the General Assembly to restore a state ban on same-sex marriage.

In the lengthy thread, someone posted that “the Civil War is over. The Fed won. Get over it.”

In an apparent response, Pittman said, “And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort of tyrant.”

Pittman wrote on his page that Lincoln was “personally responsible for the deaths of 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

The website http://www.civilwar.org says an estimated 620,000 men died in the line of duty during the Civil War. But a 2012 story in The New York Times said a historian from Binghamton University in New York recalculated the death toll and raised it to 750,000.