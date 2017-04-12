U.S. greenback takes tumble after Donald Trump says currency is ‘getting too strong’

The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he preferred the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low as the dollar is getting too strong, and said he would not label China a currency manipulator.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six trade-weighted peers, plunged 0.7 percent to 100.07.

Asian stocks swung between gains and losses with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last up about 0.2 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei slumped 1.1 percent, as investors sought shelter in the yen. Australian stocks retreated 0.75 percent, on track to post a 0.4 percent gain for the week.

Most markets in the region will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday public holiday.

Escalating fears of a new weapons test by North Korea also kept investors on edge, as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the area. Foreign journalists visiting the isolated state were told to prepare for a “big and important event” on Thursday.