Calgary police investigate shooting in Falconridge

Calgary police and paramedics were called to a home on Falton Close N.E. at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of gunshots.

Police said there were reports a man had been shot in the leg.

Paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

There’s no word yet if anyone has been arrested but police said there is no risk to the public.