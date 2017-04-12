Crime
April 12, 2017 10:42 pm

Calgary police investigate shooting in Falconridge

By Reporter  Global

Police cordon off a portion of Fulton Close N.E. after reports of a shooting.

Tim Lee / Global News
A A

Calgary police and paramedics were called to a home on Falton Close N.E. at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of gunshots.

Police said there were reports a man had been shot in the leg.

Paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

There’s no word yet if anyone has been arrested but police said there is no risk to the public.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Falconridge shooting
Gun Shot
man shot in Falconridge
Man Shot in Leg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News