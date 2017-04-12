Calgary police investigate shooting in Falconridge
Calgary police and paramedics were called to a home on Falton Close N.E. at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of gunshots.
Police said there were reports a man had been shot in the leg.
Paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
There’s no word yet if anyone has been arrested but police said there is no risk to the public.
