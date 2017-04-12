Ontario’s police watchdog investigating 3-vehicle crash in Whitby; man hospitalized

A man is in serious condition after his car was hit by a pick-up truck being followed by police in Whitby, prompting the province’s police watchdog to launch an investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a Durham Regional Police officer was responding to a call at a school near Garden and Dundas streets after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when they “encountered” a pick-up truck. The officer followed the truck west on Dundas Street when it struck the passenger side of a car at the intersection of McQuay Boulevard. The truck then hit a second vehicle turning north onto McQuay Boulevard.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including multiple broken bones, the SIU said. The 80-year-old driver of the second vehicle and a passenger were uninjured.

Further to the 3-vehicle collision at McQuay Blvd & Dundas St in Whitby. Preliminary details of the investigation: https://t.co/L1iSZ3ZMl0 — SIU (@SIUOntario) April 13, 2017

The 39-year-old driver of the pick-up truck was arrested shortly after the collision.

Information on the nature of the call the officer was responding to or the exact circumstances leading up to the collisions wasn’t released as of Wednesday evening.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Anyone with information or video is being asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 ext. 1988.