Lawyer for Ancaster man accused in massive Yahoo hack to appeal bail decision

The lawyer of an Ancaster man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo accounts, has announced he will be appealing a judge’s decision to deny Karim Baratov bail.

Defence lawyer Amedeo DiCarlo confirmed to AM640 on Wednesday that he will be meeting with his client on Thursday to begin the review process. It could be filed by the end of the week and would take about two to three weeks to get a hearing date.

DiCarlo could not provide specifics on what the grounds are for launching an appeal, but could say that they do not agree with the judge’s decision.

Choosing to move ahead with a bail review would depend on when the extradition hearing is set, DiCarlo explains.

“If, in fact, his bail hearing is going to prolong the extradition hearing, I won’t do it. Nevertheless, I still am going to file that bail appeal.”

The announcement came just a day after an Ontario Superior Court judge rejected Baratov’s parents as supervisors. His father, Akhmet Tokbergenov, promised to keep his son under strict rules which included banning all electronics from his access.

Justice Alan Whitten had ruled in his decision that the couple had come to live lavish lifestyles while apparently ignoring how their son was making so much money.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s the total opposite,” said DiCarlo, when asked about the judge’s reasoning on Wednesday. “The parents knew everything that he was doing. He disclosed his entire life to the media. He was bragging what he made, bragging what he drove. He embellished — he obviously said things in the media through his Instagram that was held to be untrue.”

The lawyer said they are maintaining that his client does not pose a flight risk, despite it having a role in the judge’s ruling.

“He’s got nothing. I don’t think they even looked into that. It was more of that, he’s got the potential to earn more.”

“But the potential would have to be through online services, and if he’s restricted from using computers or any online mechanism… how could he get access to money?”

Baratov, 22, was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him — and three others, two of them allegedly officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service — for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

The breach at Yahoo affected at least a half billion user accounts, but Baratov is only accused of hacking 80 accounts.

