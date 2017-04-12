Driver error the cause of most fatal crashes in Hamilton: report

Inattentiveness, speed and intoxication by drugs or alcohol are identified as the most common factors that have led to fatal crashes in Hamilton, according to a report that will be presented to the city’s police services board on Thursday afternoon.

The report was requested following widespread speculation about structural shortcomings on the Red Hill Valley Parkway, including a petition signed by 1,100 people demanding centre guardrails and better lighting.

Councillor Sam Merulla hopes the findings “dispel myths.”

The report includes an analysis of 125 fatal crashes on roads and highways within the city’s boundaries since 2012, and regardless of whether they are patrolled by Hamilton Police or OPP.

Speed is identified as the most common contributing factor on the highways, inattentiveness on city streets although the report also makes clear that many crashes are caused by multiple factors.