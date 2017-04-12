Careless smoking caused fatal Brampton house fire: investigators

Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) have determined careless smoking caused a Brampton house fire that killed three family members earlier this year.

An OFM spokesperson told Global News Wednesday there were no working smoke alarms inside the house where parents Iftekhar Niazi and Jyoti Kapadia and daughter Amina Kapadia died.

The fire happened at the family’s Madison Street home, near Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive East, on Feb. 14 after 4 a.m.

The family’s youngest daughter was saved from the burning home and was taken to hospital with severe burns and smoke inhalation.

With files from Erica Vella and The Canadian Press