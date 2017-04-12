Apple has secret team working on diabetes treatment: report
Apple has a super-secret team of biomedical engineers working to develop sensors that can non-invasively and continuously monitor blood sugar levels to better treat diabetes, according to a report from CNBC.
The team is said to be working out of a small office in Palo Alto, Calif., on the initiative of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
READ MORE: Update your iPhone to iOS 10.3 and it will free up extra storage space
The project, which is five years in the making, is reportedly far enough along that Apple has begun to conduct feasibility trials.
WATCH: Apple’s iPhone turns 10
The CNBC report said, Jobs envisioned a device which would operate like a smartwatch, with the ability to test vital signs such as heart rate and oxygen levels.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.