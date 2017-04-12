Apple Diabetes secret project
April 12, 2017 9:19 pm

Apple has secret team working on diabetes treatment: report

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

In this June 13, 2016 file photo, The Apple logo is shown on a screen at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, in San Francisco.

AP Photo/Tony Avelar
Apple has a super-secret team of biomedical engineers working to develop sensors that can non-invasively and continuously monitor blood sugar levels to better treat diabetes, according to a report from CNBC.

The team is said to be working out of a small office in Palo Alto, Calif., on the initiative of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The project, which is five years in the making, is reportedly far enough along that Apple has begun to conduct feasibility trials.

The CNBC report said, Jobs envisioned a device which would operate like a smartwatch, with the ability to test vital signs such as heart rate and oxygen levels.

 

