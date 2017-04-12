Apple has secret team working on diabetes treatment: report

Apple has a super-secret team of biomedical engineers working to develop sensors that can non-invasively and continuously monitor blood sugar levels to better treat diabetes, according to a report from CNBC.

The team is said to be working out of a small office in Palo Alto, Calif., on the initiative of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The project, which is five years in the making, is reportedly far enough along that Apple has begun to conduct feasibility trials.

The CNBC report said, Jobs envisioned a device which would operate like a smartwatch, with the ability to test vital signs such as heart rate and oxygen levels.