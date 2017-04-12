Canada
Charges considered by police after man found with airsoft gun on U of S

Protective services officers at the University of Saskatchewan alerted the Saskatoon police to a report of suspicious activity on Wednesday.

Police say an 18-year-old man was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity on the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) grounds Wednesday.

At around 2:45 p.m. CT, protective services officers at the U of S alerted the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) of a male possibly armed with a firearm near the Diefenbaker Canada Centre.

SPS officers found the 18-year-old man on Campus Drive. He was found to be in possession of an airsoft gun.

Officials with SPS said there was no report of any threatening activity but charges are being considered.

No one was injured.

