More than $200K in drugs seized from west Edmonton home

A man and woman have been charged with drug-trafficking related offences following an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

More than $200,000 worth of drugs, including thousands of packages of cannabis resin, were seized from a home in west Edmonton early last week.

Members of ALERT’s Edmonton organized crime and gang unit searched the home in the Canora neighbourhood on April 4 following a two-day investigation. Inside the home, investigators found eight kilograms of dried marijuana and two-and-a-half kilograms of cannabis resin, police said in a media release Wednesday.

Cannabis resin is a marijuana derivative. Its THC content can be up to 90 per cent, while regular marijuana is usually between eight to 15 per cent, according to ALERT. It is manufactured using flammable gases like butane and represents a significant fire risk, ALERT said.

“The cannabis resin was individually packaged in one-gram packets and gave the false impression of being medical grade,” read the media release.

Banu Layik, 39, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. Wyatt Cherneske, 22, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.