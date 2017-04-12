Veteran Peel police detective charged with obstruction, breach of trust

A veteran officer with Peel Regional Police is facing two criminal charges following a 15-month investigation.

A news release on Wednesday said Peel police’s Professional Standards Bureau had charged a 27-year officer, Detective David Warren, with one count of obstructing justice and one count of breach of trust.

The detective was suspended with pay under the Ontario Police Services Act. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on May 15.

Peel police did not clarify what incident the charges were in relation to.

Police Chief Jennifer Evans did, however, say she is committed to ensuring that allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.

“We hold our employees to a higher standard and we expect them to be exemplary members of the community,” said Chief Evans.

“These charges are of a serious nature and it is important for the community to know that these allegations do not reflect the good work being done each day by the 2,000-plus police officers within Peel Regional Police.”