Nova Scotia doctors want a voice in health-care ‘transformation’

The group that represents the province’s physicians wants to ensure they’re not left out when it comes to changes to the health-care system.

Doctors Nova Scotia released a position paper on Wednesday aimed at fixing some of the province’s shortcomings. The 11 recommendations, directed at the Department of Health and Wellness and the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA), are designed to give doctors a voice as the province transitions into a collaborative care centre model.

They include

Letting physicians choose what type of practise they want to work in

Implementing a blended payment model to support patient care

Working with Dalhousie Medical School to develop a recruitment and retention strategy

Ensuring walk-in clinics are maintained throughout the transition process

Investing and developing a secure electronic health record accessible by all healthcare providers

Doctors Nova Scotia president, Dr. Michelle Dow, said it’s important to consult with doctors before implementing new policies and healthcare models.

“We are advocates for our patients. We have ideas about how the system should be transformed,” Dow said.

“It’s very important to engage the doctors because it’s going to change our practise. We need to be involved from the beginning.”

Dow said there needs to be flexibility in the transformation process as the province moves towards the collaborative care model.

“For example, not every doctor is going to want to transform their practice into collaborative care,” she said.

“Some may want to stay as solo doctors or may want to stay in their current mode of payment.”

Nova Scotia’s deputy health minister, Denise Paret, said she is open to their suggestions, and said she hopes to continue to work with doctors in the transition process.

“In my meetings with doctors Nova Scotia, I told them I want to have policy discussions,” said Paret.

“That’s important in moving forward.”