Death threat letters naming residents sent to several Ottawa homes

Ottawa police are investigating after receiving complaints from 27 residents who recently received death threat letters.

Police said recipients received a one-page photocopied letter beginning with “I know where you live.” The letters were sent in handwritten envelopes personally addressed to the residents.

Const. Marc Soucy told Global News there isn’t a known connection between the individuals who received the letters, and that the envelopes were mailed to people in different parts of the city.

Threatening letter circulating in Ottawa https://t.co/En459HGDGq — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 12, 2017

Police wouldn’t release the text of the letters due to concerns about copycats.

Ottawa police said the envelopes had Calgary stamp marks. When contacted by Global News, Calgary police weren’t available for comment about a potential investigation.

Meanwhile, Soucy advised that if anyone receives a threatening letter, to not touch it, place it in a bag, and call police.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.