John Oakley Show – Wednesday April 12 , 2017

Affordable housing, Kellie Leitch talks marijuana and employment disputes lead the order on the Oakley show today. Have a listen at some of the highlights

Peterborough Transit driver lost pay after refusing overtime shift driving city bus with pro-life ads on it

ATU says that a Peterborough Transit driver was sent home without pay because she refused to drive a bus with controversial pro-life ads. Employment lawyer Lior Samfiru joins the show to explain whether she should be paid for the work time despite the fact she refused.

Coalition calls for smart growth approach to housing affordability

Diverse interests including housing advocates, a millennial interest group, developers and environmentalists call for smart growth approach to housing affordability. Sean Meagher, Executive Director of Social Planning Toronto, one of the signatories of the letter joins the Oakley show and offers alternatives to urban sprawl.

Kellie Leitch says marijuana is a ‘dangerous drug,’ vows to undo Liberal plan to legalize it

Contender for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership joins the Oakley show and says she will repeal marijuana laws if she is elected, sighting reports that indicate the dangers of marijuana to children

Sandra Pupatello, Peter Tabuns and Chris Stockwell on the panel and things get a little heated…