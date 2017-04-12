Annual spring street sweeping has begun in Edmonton

Crews have already started ridding Edmonton’s sidewalks, boulevards and major roads of dirt and gravel left in winter’s wake.

READ MORE: City used double amount of sand on Edmonton streets this winter than last

The city says crews will make their way into residential areas beginning Tuesday, April 18, weather permitting.

Residents are asked to obey signs in their neighbourhoods, and move their vehicles off the street to allow crews to do a thorough job.

You can view the street sweeping schedule online here. The schedule will be posted on April 18 and will be updated regularly throughout the spring sweeping campaign.

Residents are also asked to sweep sand and debris from sidewalks onto the road so it can be removed easily.

READ MORE: Scathing report shows flaws in Edmonton’s multi-million dollar sand recycling program

There will be lane reductions on major arterial roads, including Yellowhead Trail, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Boulevard, and closures on routes in the river valley. The following roads are scheduled to be closed at the following times:

Groat Road: totally closed from 111 Avenue to River Valley Road (from 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 27)

River Valley Road: totally closed from Groat Road to 105 Street (from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23). Access to Victoria Golf Course will be maintained via Groat Bridge

For more information, take a look at the city’s street sweeping map here.

Street sweeping is expected to end by June 1, as long as weather conditions co-operate.