Fort McMurray man sentenced for luring an underage girl in Ireland

A 34-year-old Alberta man who police allege travelled to Ireland twice to try to meet and have sex with a teenage girl he met online was sentenced Wednesday.

Jashua Tremblay was charged Dec. 9, 2015 with luring, two counts of sexual interference and child sex tourism. It was the first time the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams had laid charges under child sex tourism, which was added to the Canadian Criminal Code in 1997.

Tremblay pleaded guilty to charges of luring to facilitate child pornography and luring for sexual contact, and sexual interference.

Court heard the truck driver first made contact with the girl on the internet in 2012 when she was 13 years old. The two communicated for more than a year and shared sexual images online. Court heard he went to Ireland to meet and have sex with the girl when she turned 14.

The Crown was seeking a five-year total sentence for all the offences while the defence was asking for a four-year sentence.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Tremblay to four-and-a-half years behind bars.

For the luring offence, he received a $200 fine and one year in jail. For the sexual interference offence, Tremblay received a $200 fine and three-and-a-half years behind bars. For two breaching recognizance offences, he received two $200 fines and a total of 44 days in jail.

His sentence also includes a 10-year ban from the internet, or locations where children could be, that comes into effect after his release.

— With files from The Canadian Press