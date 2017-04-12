Montreal police cruiser stuck in mud at Baldwin Park

A few Montreal police officers were hard at work Tuesday, pushing their cruiser out of the mud at Baldwin Park in the Plateau borough.

Around 12:15 p.m. police received a call about suspicious activity at the park chalet.

Officers responded to the call when the vehicle got stuck on the edge of a flooded area in the park.

Despite getting the cruiser stuck, officers intercepted eight teenagers before any damage was made to the building.

“They were eventually released, but it took a tow-truck to get the cruiser out of the mud,” said Benoit Amyot of the Montreal police.