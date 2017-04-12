Canada
April 12, 2017 5:35 pm

Montreal police cruiser stuck in mud at Baldwin Park

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Montreal police cop car was found stuck in the mud at Baldwin Park in the Plateau, Tuesday, April 12, 2017.

Parc Baldwin Plateau Mont-Royal Montréal/Facebook
A few Montreal police officers were hard at work Tuesday, pushing their cruiser out of the mud at Baldwin Park in the Plateau borough.

Around 12:15 p.m. police received a call about suspicious activity at the park chalet.

Officers responded to the call when the vehicle got stuck on the edge of a flooded area in the park.

Despite getting the cruiser stuck, officers intercepted eight teenagers before any damage was made to the building.

“They were eventually released, but it took a tow-truck to get the cruiser out of the mud,” said Benoit Amyot of the Montreal police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

