Atlantic premiers pledge co-operation to grow region’s clean energy sector

Atlantic Canadian premiers pledged co-operation to grow the region’s clean energy sector, following a meeting today in Saint John, N.B.

The premiers say an action plan for the new Atlantic Clean Energy Partnership will be developed by this summer.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says they want to ensure the region has reliable energy that is as green as possible, and that there are also stable and competitive rates for electricity.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says another goal is to export energy, to generate much needed revenue for the region as a whole.

McNeil says he also told his counterparts that his province is willing to discuss whether there can be co-operation around carbon pricing.

However, he says one of the challenges would be to find common ground, because provinces have been working in different ways to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.