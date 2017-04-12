Brampton crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man, believed to be in his 20s, has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police along with paramedics and fire crews from Brampton and Vaughan were called out just before 12:30 p.m. to deal with a collision at Hwy 50 and Trade Valley Drive.

Two transport trucks and three vehicles were involved with five people being sent to hospital including one man being transported by air ambulance with what Peel paramedics say are critical injuries.

The other four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Brampton Civic Hospital.

Peel police Cnst. Harinder Sohi told AM640 radio that the intersection is closed not just for an investigation but due to a “fuel spill onto the road.”

Total of 7 vehicles (3 tractor trailers) involved in crash at Hwy 50 & Trade Valley Dr. Intersection completely closed, serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/nvav5vcSpM — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 12, 2017