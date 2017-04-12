Got milk containers? Changes to Saskatchewan’s recycling program

People in Saskatchewan can begin recycling eligible milk containers immediately at any of SARCAN’s 72 depots to receive a refund of the paid deposit.

The addition of “ready-to-serve” milk containers to the recycling program was announced along with the 2017-18 provincial budget.

“SARCAN does a great job of running the beverage container recycling program and through their efforts more than 80 per cent of containers are returned,” Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe said in a press release.

“We have a great partnership with SARCAN and we are pleased to add milk containers to this important program.”

The new refundable deposits for beverage containers as of April 1:

An environment handling fee will apply to milk containers when they are purchased.

“Now Saskatchewan residents have even more options to recycle than ever before,” SARC/SARCAN executive director Amy McNeil said.

“We are very happy to have SARCAN be part of this opportunity to make sure even more materials are diverted from our Saskatchewan landfills.”

SARCAN will accept containers for milk, buttermilk, cream, fluid coffee creamers, lactose-free milk products and drinkable yogurt. It will not accept containers from infant formula, meal replacements, pre-whipped whipping cream, evaporated milk or condensed milk.

Only milk containers with best before dates after April 1, 2017, will be accepted at depots.