Lord Selkirk School Division installing bus cameras to catch dangerous drivers

SELKIRK — A school division north of Winnipeg is hoping to catch dangerous drivers in the act.

Officials from Lord Selkirk School Division said many drivers speed past school buses – ignoring the flashing lights and stop sign.

The school division said it happens 35 to 36 times a day on average.

“Some people will stop at the first stop sign, stop at the second stop sign and then continue on,” the school division’s transportation supervisor, Mike Munday said. “Other people blow through at 100 km/h. It just depends where they are and what the situation is.”

The division launched the Think of Us on the Bus campaign Wednesday in Selkirk, Man., hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of violating school bus signs.

In the 2017/2018 school year, the division is installing high-definition cameras on its buses to catch and report dangerous drivers who cruise past a bus when it has a stop sign out.

Each bus will be outfitted with two cameras on each side.

The division will start installing the cameras over the summer.

Officials are hoping to equip 50 buses with the cameras and said it will cost around $250,000. The money is coming out of the school division’s budget.

Munday said the division is looking within departments to cover those costs.

Drivers caught disobeying the law can face a fine of $673 and two demerit points.