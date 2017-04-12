Prince Albert, Sask. police searching for Happy Charles
Police in Prince Albert, Sask., are asking for help in locating Happy Mary Charles.
Charles, 42, has been reported missing.
Her family said they have not seen or heard from her since April 1 and their efforts to locate Charles have been unsuccessful.
Charles is five-foot three, 112 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
