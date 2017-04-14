Easter Weekend: What’s open and what’s not in Halifax

As Haligonians get set to celebrate the Easter weekend, the municipality is advising residents of what programs and services will see changes for the holiday.

Halifax Transit

Transit buses will operate on a holiday schedule Friday and on Sunday. There will be no ferry service Friday or Monday.

Shopping Centres

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Scotia Square Mall and Park Lane Mall are closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday. They will be open regular hours Easter Monday.

Groceries

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The Gateway Meat Market is open.

The Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before returning to regular hours Saturday and Sunday. The market will be closed Monday.

Halifax public libraries

All branches are closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday.

Recreation facilities, programs and services

Most recreational facilities in the municipality will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday. The municipality advises people to call their facility to find out operating hours.

The Emera Oval will also be closed Friday, but will reopen its regular hours 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Waste collection and facility hours

Municipal solid waste collection will not take place on Friday, and those expecting curbside collection of garbage, recyclables and organics on Friday will see it occur Saturday. Curbside collection for Monday is still scheduled.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be closed Friday, but reopens Saturday and Monday for regular hours.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake is closed Saturday and will reopen April 22.

Parking

Free on-street parking-metre spaces will be available on Friday and Monday. The municipality reminds people to be aware of other posted signage.

311

311 Call Centre will operate regular hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., throughout the Easter weekend. Customer service centres, however, will be closed Friday and Monday, before reopening on Tuesday.