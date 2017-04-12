Crime
April 12, 2017 1:29 pm

St. Marys woman faces attempted murder charge after shots fired at Perth South residence

By News Announcer  AM980 London
Perth County OPP investigate after shots fired at rural residence.

File photo
No one was injured, but a 56-year-old woman is facing charges after shots were fired at a rural residence.

A resident of a home on Perth Line 6 in the Township of Perth South called Perth County OPP just after 8:30 Tuesday morning.

The investigation revealed several shots were fired at various spots on the property. A woman was found and arrested without incident and police say she and the resident are known to each other.

Joan Clarke of St. Marys has been charged with attempt to commit murder and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. She is set to appear in court in Stratford on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing but police note that no other suspects are being sought and there is no threat to the public in connection with this incident.

attempted murder st marys
perth county opp
perth opp

