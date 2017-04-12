Staff ‘concerned for well-being’ of kitten stolen from Red Deer Petland: RCMP
Red Deer RCMP are looking to the public for help identifying a man accused of stealing a kitten from a Petland store last week.
It happened at the city’s only Petland, located in the 5000 block of 22 Street, at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
In a Wednesday news release, RMCP said staff are “concerned for the well-being of the kitten as it requires medication for a heath condition.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.
