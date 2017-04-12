SiRT says no charges for Halifax police after person injured in crash

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says there are no grounds for any charges against Halifax police in a vehicle crash that followed a pursuit.

The Serious Incident Response Team was called in after a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle suffered a broken collarbone.

SIRT says the vehicle had hit a truck and sped away from police, who chased the car for 2.5 kilometres before calling off the pursuit just seconds before it missed a turn and struck a light pole on Nov. 27, 2016.

It says the officer was justified in trying to stop the vehicle as it posed a danger to others and also found the other driver was speeding while apparently impaired by alcohol.