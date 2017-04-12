Canada
April 12, 2017 12:05 pm

SiRT says no charges for Halifax police after person injured in crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Halifax police car is pictured outside Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

Global News/ File
A A

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says there are no grounds for any charges against Halifax police in a vehicle crash that followed a pursuit.

The Serious Incident Response Team was called in after a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle suffered a broken collarbone.

SIRT says the vehicle had hit a truck and sped away from police, who chased the car for 2.5 kilometres before calling off the pursuit just seconds before it missed a turn and struck a light pole on Nov. 27, 2016.

It says the officer was justified in trying to stop the vehicle as it posed a danger to others and also found the other driver was speeding while apparently impaired by alcohol.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Halifax
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Person Injured in Crash
SIRT

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News