Search for missing Sarnia man expands to London

Local police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Sarnia man who may be in the London area.

Police said 32-year-old Karol Frej has been missing since March 26, 2017. He’s described as white, six-foot-one, 220 lbs. with a muscular build.

He has short brown hair and a tribal tattoo on his left shoulder and another tattoo on his rib area.

Anyone with information about where Frej may be is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service by calling 519-344-8861 Ext:#5200, the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).