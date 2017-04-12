Crime
April 12, 2017 11:51 am
Updated: April 12, 2017 12:07 pm

Search for missing Sarnia man expands to London

By Reporter  Global News
Sarnia police say 32-year-old Karol Frej has been missing since March 26, 2017. They believe he may be in the London area.

Sarnia police say 32-year-old Karol Frej has been missing since March 26, 2017. They believe he may be in the London area.

Sarnia Police Service
A A

Local police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Sarnia man who may be in the London area.

Police said 32-year-old Karol Frej has been missing since March 26, 2017. He’s described as white, six-foot-one, 220 lbs. with a muscular build.

He has short brown hair and a tribal tattoo on his left shoulder and another tattoo on his rib area.

READ MORE: Missing London senior located

Anyone with information about where Frej may be is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service by calling 519-344-8861 Ext:#5200, the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
karol frej
London
Missing
Police
Sarnia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News