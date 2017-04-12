‘Real Housewives Of Toronto’ star Roxy Earle takes on size shaming: ‘I’m going to change things’

Real Housewives of Toronto star Roxy Earle took to social media following the broadcast of Tuesday’s episode to comment on her experience during the episode, titled “All Frocked Up”.

In the episode, Earle gets invited to a trunk show organized by a cast mate at her home. When she arrives, she discovers the host hasn’t stocked any outfits in Roxy’s size (she’s a 12). As a result, she’s forced to watch from the sidelines while the rest of the women try on dresses.

RELATED: Buckle up for a wild first look at ‘The Real Housewives Of Toronto’

Following the episode, Earle shared a personal message to the show’s fans on Facebook.

“I might lead a really glamorous life and I might be able to buy these clothes, but it doesn’t mean deep down in my heart it doesn’t hurt to go somewhere and have everyone be able to try on something beautiful except for me,” she explains.

“Anyways, just a little realness…It’s hard. But [I] promise you: I’m going to change things. And I hope tonight’s show, I hope watching me experiencing something on TV opened people’s eyes. I hope if you work in a store, when someone walks in who doesn’t fit your mold of who you think should be wearing the clothes — be gentle with them, be nice to them. To designers, start embracing women of all shapes and sizes, of all colours, of all backgrounds.”

She adds: “This is just about diversity. And don’t take my crying as weakness. I’m going to change things… I might be on a reality show, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not real. I’m bringing the real to the ‘Real Housewives’, and I’m not stopping till I’m done…. Let’s change fashion, baby.”

The Real Housewives of Toronto airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Slice.