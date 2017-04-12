Langley Fire
April 12, 2017 8:30 am
Updated: April 12, 2017 8:37 am

1 dead in fire at Langley seniors housing complex

One person is dead and dozens have been forced from their homes after a seniors housing complex in Langley went up in flames this morning.

The fire broke out on 203 Street, near 54 Avenue, around 1 a.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames shooting from a suite.

It is not known at this time how the fire started.

One resident told Global News they heard someone shouting and when he went out on his balcony he could see the flames so he rushed downstairs to safety.

More to come.

 

