COMMENTARY: Blue Jays are setting records they don’t really want

If the Toronto Blue Jays don’t start hitting the baseball like we all think they can it may not matter how well they pitch this season.

Once again Tuesday night, Toronto failed to get enough clutch hits, and zero big blasts, in a 4-3 loss to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

The defeat was Toronto’s franchise record sixth straight home-opening loss.

It’s only the fifth time since 1980 that a Major League Baseball club has lost six consecutive home openers.

If you’re wondering, the Oakland Athletics hold the all-time record of 10 straight home opening defeats from 2005 to 2014.

Heading into Tuesday night’s lid-lifter at the Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays ranked 27th in the majors with an average of 3.33 runs scored per game.

The last time Toronto was in the bottom half of the league in runs per game was in 2008.

The Bluebirds led the big leagues two seasons ago en route to their first playoff appearance since winning back-to-back World Series titles in 1993.

We saw the Jays really struggle at the dish in last year’s ALCS against the Cleveland Indians and their pains at the plate have continued this spring.

One horrible stat this season — catcher Russell Martin is 0-for-18 with seven strikeouts this year.

Yeesh.

An even worse statistic is that the Blue Jays are 1-and-6 to start the season for the first time in their 41-year history.