Man injured in Dorval work-related incident, dies in hospital

A 58-year-old man is dead after a work-related incident in Dorval Wednesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson André-Anne Picard said the man was loading a truck when the truck suddenly backed up and hit him.

The collision happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the back of a Fedex building on Côte-de-Liesse Road, near 55 Avenue.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the truck was treated for shock.

Collision experts with Montreal police were at the scene trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to the moment of impact.

The CNESST, Quebec’s workers compensation board, is also involved in the investigation.