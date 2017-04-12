Canada
April 12, 2017 7:46 am
Updated: April 12, 2017 7:53 am

Former Mississauga mayor to receive key to the city

By News Anchor  AM640

Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion.

Laura Stone/Global News
A A

She’s kept a fairly low profile since retiring from the Mayor’s office in 2014, but Hazel McCallion will return to the spotlight Wednesday evening.

The 96-year-old will be presented with a key to the city of Mississauga, where she was first elected Mayor back in 1978.

As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the Museums of Mississauga has put together an exhibit honouring the former Mayor, which captures the highlights of her lengthy political career, as well as her personal life and love of sports.

The exhibit, which features items from McCallion herself, as well as artifacts and archival material from the Museums of Mississauga collection, will be on display at Mississauga City Hall,  before the presentation.

McCallion will also take part in an intimate “In Conversation with Hazel” where she will share the lessons she’s learned over the years while building the sixth largest city in Canada.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Mississauga
Hazel McCallion
in conversation with hazel
Key To The City
mayor bonnie crombie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News