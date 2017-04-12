Former Mississauga mayor to receive key to the city

She’s kept a fairly low profile since retiring from the Mayor’s office in 2014, but Hazel McCallion will return to the spotlight Wednesday evening.

The 96-year-old will be presented with a key to the city of Mississauga, where she was first elected Mayor back in 1978.

Tomorrow’s Hazel McCallion Do Your Homework Exhibit launch and Key to the City presentation will be broadcast live: https://t.co/bhpufUB4Ga pic.twitter.com/atLEGiqn3r — Bonnie Crombie 🙋🏼 (@BonnieCrombie) April 11, 2017

Media Advisory: On behalf of Council and staff, I will present Hazel McCallion with the Key to the City https://t.co/p9pJbgBsaL #misspoli pic.twitter.com/IINcy16csE — Bonnie Crombie 🙋🏼 (@BonnieCrombie) April 11, 2017

As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the Museums of Mississauga has put together an exhibit honouring the former Mayor, which captures the highlights of her lengthy political career, as well as her personal life and love of sports.

The exhibit, which features items from McCallion herself, as well as artifacts and archival material from the Museums of Mississauga collection, will be on display at Mississauga City Hall, before the presentation.

McCallion will also take part in an intimate “In Conversation with Hazel” where she will share the lessons she’s learned over the years while building the sixth largest city in Canada.