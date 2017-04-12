Chilliwack mother who has three sons with autism writes book about her experience

Brothers Michael, Wyatt and Jimi all have autism and are non-verbal.

The brothers, who range in age from nine to 11 years old, need an intense level of care and likely will never be self-sufficient. At one time mother Lynn Lewis and her husband had to quit their jobs to care for their sons.

“I love them deeply and dearly and I couldn’t imagine my life without them,” Lewis said.

In an effort to promote inclusion, Lewis has written, illustrated and self-published a book. Jasmine’s World of Autism is about living with siblings with autism and told through the eyes of Lynn’s 12-daughter Jasmine, who does not have autism.

“I’d like to see Jasmine’s World of Autism go into schools so that young people can learn what it’s like with a disability and that everyone can be fun and creative and great to be with,” Lewis said.

“I know some people might think, what would it be like if there is a cure for autism? But really, I love their personalities. I don’t know if I’d want them to change in any way. I just think they’re wonderful.”

Lewis hopes proceeds from the book will help secure her children’s future and “ensure that all three of my sons stay out of an institution when I die.”

— With files from Catherine Urquhart