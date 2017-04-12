Kelowna RCMP look for victim of serious assault

The assault too

k place, according to Kelowna RCMP, but the victim has not come forward.

Police put out a request for public assistance in finding a man who sustained injuries but has yet to report the incident.

They’ve gone so far as to release a photo of the man they’re looking for, photographed in downtown Kelowna Saturday morning.

RCMP said the assault happened Saturday, Apr. 1 at 3:30 a.m. at Lawrence Avenue near Water Street.

Investigators found the man on surveillance video in the area.

Police said the victim was interacting with people and vehicles for some time prior to the assault.

He is an adult male with dark hair and was last seen wearing dark pants, a light coloured long sleeve shirt with a dark jacket over his shoulder.

“The evidence suggests that this person may have suffered injuries to the face and upper body,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

RCMP would like to speak to the man or anyone who witnessed the assault: Kelowna RCMP (250)-762-3300 or leaving a tip at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.