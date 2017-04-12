SUV bursts into flames at McDonald’s drive-thru in West Vancouver
An SUV burst into flames at a McDonald’s drive-thru in West Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.
Video captured by Shakiel Mahjouri, who co-hosts a program for Global News sister station CKNW, showed a black SUV at the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s in Park Royal engulfed in flames.
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.
The driver escaped unharmed.
The restaurant’s drive-thru signage was damaged in the fire.
