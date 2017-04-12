McDonald's fire
SUV bursts into flames at McDonald’s drive-thru in West Vancouver

Flames engulfed an SUV at a McDonald's in West Vancouver.

An SUV burst into flames at a McDonald’s drive-thru in West Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

Video captured by Shakiel Mahjouri, who co-hosts a program for Global News sister station CKNW, showed a black SUV at the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s in Park Royal engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The driver escaped unharmed.

The restaurant’s drive-thru signage was damaged in the fire.

