SUV bursts into flames at McDonald’s drive-thru in West Vancouver

An SUV burst into flames at a McDonald’s drive-thru in West Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

Video captured by Shakiel Mahjouri, who co-hosts a program for Global News sister station CKNW, showed a black SUV at the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s in Park Royal engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The driver escaped unharmed.

The restaurant’s drive-thru signage was damaged in the fire.