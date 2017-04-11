Crime
April 11, 2017 9:15 pm

Winnipeg police forensics team responds to home in St. Vital

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police were on scene Tuesday evening as part of an "ongoing incident".

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News
WINNIPEG — A police forensics van and the identification unit were on scene in Winnipeg’s St. Vital Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police said the officers were on scene as part of an “ongoing incident” at the home in the 100 block of Regis Drive.

A forensics officer on scene at this home on Regis Drive Tuesday evening.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News

Officers have been on scene for most of Tuesday and are expected to remain at the home overnight and into Wednesday.

More to come

