Grenfell, Sask. woman wins $1 million with lottery ticket

Saskatchewan Lotteries announced a new millionaire in Grenfell on Tuesday.

Adreen Nunnelly discovered just how lucky she is when she won $1,000,000 on the Lotto 6-49 guaranteed prize draw in February.

“I kept it to myself for a couple of months, because I wanted to go to Calgary for Easter and surprise my son with the news,” she said.

“I ended up telling him about the win already, but I’m still going to visit and celebrate with him.”

Nunnelly already has a list of things she wants to do with her winnings that include trips but most importantly, she’s excited to celebrate by spending more time with her family.

“How does it get any better than that?” she said.

The lottery ticket was purchased at Sooper B’s Enterprises Ltd. in Grenfell. Nunnelly’s winning number was 35435558-01.