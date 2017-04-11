Possible child abduction attempt

RCMP in the north Okanagan are investigating a suspicious incident where a child was allegedly invited into the vehicle of a stranger.

It happened last Thursday at about 2:00 p.m. at Rosedale Avenue and Colony Street in Armstrong as the boy was walking home.

Police say a man driving a white pickup truck stopped and said “Hey kid want a ride home?” He then yelled at the boy who ran away.

According the the child, the suspect has long hair and “dressed like a cowboy or farmer” because of the brown vest he was wearing.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Armstrong detachment at 250-546-3028 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.