Crime
April 11, 2017 7:21 pm

Possible child abduction attempt

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
A A

RCMP in the north Okanagan are investigating a suspicious incident where a child was allegedly invited into the vehicle of a stranger.

It happened last Thursday at about 2:00 p.m. at Rosedale Avenue and Colony Street in Armstrong as the boy was walking home.

Police say a man driving a white pickup truck stopped and said “Hey kid want a ride home?” He then yelled at the boy who ran away.

According the the child, the suspect has long hair and “dressed like a cowboy or farmer” because of the brown vest he was wearing.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Armstrong detachment at 250-546-3028 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armstrong
boy offered ride
Child Abduction Attempt
Okanagan
RCMP
stranger danger
suspicious incident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News