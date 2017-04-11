Vancouver city council approves 175 new taxi licenses

Vancouver will see an influx of taxis thanks to city council lifting a moratorium on 175 new licenses.

It’s been a year and a half since city councilors voted not to issue any new licenses in Vancouver. But on April 7, the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) released a decision approving four Vancouver taxi companies to add 175 new licenses; which was then presented and passed unanimously by Vancouver city council on Tuesday.

#VanCityCouncil approves new business item re taxi licenses. Now on other matters of New Business, Enquiries and Other Matters. — Vancouver City Clerk (@VanCityClerk) April 11, 2017

The cabs added to the Vancouver fleet will also include 26 wheelchair accessible taxis.

According to the City, there is an “urgent need for additional taxi capacity in the City of Vancouver that could be met with these licenses.”

Council will be directing staff to create a bylaw to lift the current moratorium and provide the licensing of the 175 taxis mandated by the PTB decision.